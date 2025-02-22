Vince Russo isn't sure why WWE suddenly released 31-year-old star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is unsure behind WWE's logic around one particular release in 2025 - admitting he was perplexed and that it was "weird." This was specifically regarding a 31-year-old superstar.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and three-time World Champion EC3. They briefly discussed some of the names released by WWE, including that of Cedric Alexander. Regarding the 31-year-old star Isla Dawn, Russo admitted he wasn't fully sure about it.

The reason behind this is that he was unsure why WWE let go of Isla Dawn while retaining her partner, Alba Fyre:

"It's just weird, bro. I don't know, we'll never know why some of them were let go and others weren't. What are they adding to that roster, why was she [Isla Dawn] let go [and Alba Fyre wasn't]?" (2:10-2:27)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo believes that the superstars released by WWE will feel relieved soon

It's always a tough situation for any superstar to get the dreaded call informing them of their release. Vince Russo knows all too well about it, but he had a positive take on the future prospects of the superstars who were cut.

Stating his empathy towards the situations of the superstars released by WWE on a previous episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo went on to detail why those names will feel relieved within a few weeks:

"You know how horrible that is? With those people that were let go. I'm going to be honest - after the initial shock, I bet you half of those people, two weeks from now, three weeks from now, they'll be relieved. I guarantee. When they realize, 'Oh, they'll pay me this much on the indies now,' or 'Oh, I can make a podcast.' That's the first thing that happens, bro - the fear of, 'Where's that money going to come from?'. Once you figure that out and then you realize, 'Oh, I can still make money in this business.' I guarantee you, it's a weight off the back." (2:00-2:56)

It's certainly true that the initial shock of a release will shake the nerves of anyone in that position - at least for a few days. It's even possible that underutilized superstars expect to be axed and feel shocked even after knowing it was going to happen.

It's a terrible situation, but time and again, wrestlers have shown the ability to bounce back and make a great income on the independent scene. In some rare cases, like Cody Rhodes in 2016, performing on the indies earned him more than his first run with WWE.

Hopefully, all the released superstars will be back in the ring in a few months.

