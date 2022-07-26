Former WWE personality details why Theory appeared on RAW with Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Theory sharing the ring with Roman Reigns on RAW this week.

The upstart has threatened to cash in his Money in the Bank contract since he won the ladder match earlier this month. Last week, he had a run-in with Brock Lesnar and received two F5's from The Beast. On Monday, Theory hijacked Reigns' promo and mentioned that he was the X-factor going into SummerSlam.

Vince Russo was on the Legion of RAW podcast this week. He detailed that although Theory was nowhere close to the level of Reigns or Lesnar, he shared screen time with them because WWE did not have anyone else.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, here's what it comes down to and you and I always talk about this. Bro, they don't have anybody. There's nobody else. They don't have anybody. So no matter who they put in the spot, you're not going to buy it, bro. They've created that." (From 56:05 - 56:28)

The wrestling veteran also suggested that the company hasn't been able to build anyone up to be in the main event picture.

Roman Reigns destroyed Theory on RAW

The Tribal Chief lit up Theory on the mic on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

As Mr. Money in the Bank walked into the ring, Roman Reigns cut a promo on the youngster, saying he was already nervous. He poked fun at Theory and stated that his "daddy" wasn't around to save him any longer, hinting at Vince McMahon's retirement last week.

The Head of the Table finally urged him to understand the situation and then walked out of the ring with the rest of The Bloodline.

