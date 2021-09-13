Former writer says The Rock will not improve WWE ratings (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not believe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s possible in-ring return will bring viewers back to WWE in the long run.

The Rock has not competed in a WWE match since he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. In recent years, a dream match between The Great One and his cousin, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, has been heavily speculated.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said The Rock’s return will almost certainly draw more viewers to WWE television. Still, he does not think the viewers will continue to watch after the movie star goes back to Hollywood.

“First of all, bro, they could throw 10 million dollars at Rock, whatever they wanna throw at Rock,” Russo said. “Bro, that’s great, okay, and, bro, you are going to get a number with The Rock, bro… for a week. Okay, bro, we’re gonna go back the next week with no Rock and it’s gonna be business as usual.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Vince Russo about The Rock possibly returning to WWE. He also spoke about WWE no longer relying on returning legends, such as the retired Batista.

Vince Russo on WWE’s future after The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

The much-anticipated match between The Rock and Roman Reigns is expected to take place at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 or WrestleMania 39 in 2023. WrestleMania 39, which WWE is also marketing as WrestleMania Hollywood, is due to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Despite The Rock's star power, Vince Russo thinks WWE will struggle to keep fans around when the WWE legend returns to Hollywood after facing Reigns.

“Bro, Rock is not gonna go from the biggest movie star in the world to full-time WWE,” Russo said. “That is never going to happen. So, yeah, bro, that’s a huge card, Rock and Reigns, I get it. That’s the biggest card anybody can play. Okay, bro, and what happens when Rock goes home the next day? Where are we now?”

Reigns recently said on the SI Media Podcast that waiting until WrestleMania 39 to face The Rock would “add to the narrative” of their storyline.

What do you think about Russo's comments? Sound off below.

Also Read

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier