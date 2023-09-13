Vince Russo thinks 8-time champion felt uncomfortable cutting a promo without Roman Reigns by his side (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has only appeared sporadically since WrestleMania 39, having just one title defense in over five months. With The Bloodline falling apart, Vince Russo believes that one former member felt uncomfortable cutting a promo without The Tribal Chief by his side.

We are, of course, referring to "Main Event" Jey Uso. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the ex-WWE writer told host Dr. Chris Featherstone about his ideas for Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW.

Russo noticed something that not many people did - that Jey Uso was legitimately uncomfortable cutting a promo on his own without Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, or Solo Sikoa by his side.

"Bro, I felt that last week during that opening promo. He [Jey Uso] did not seem comfortable. He's not playing off Roman, his brother isn't there. There's no Solo [Sikoa], there's no [Paul] Heyman, and there's not five people in the ring. It was just him and again, maybe this will change over time, but he really came across as nervous and uncomfortable to me." (8:26-8:54)

What is left for Roman Reigns to do before WrestleMania 40?

The case of Roman Reigns is a tricky one. The consensus seems to be that The Bloodline story peaked earlier this year with Sami Zayn defecting from the group after being an Honorary member.

The strength of Reigns' title run has been defined by the sheer amount of opponents he has defeated. However, that seems to be drying out as well.

While it's yet to be seen what will come out of Jimmy Uso's attempt to rejoin The Bloodline, Roman Reigns could possibly face Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and one more superstar before we get to WrestleMania 40.

At The Grandest Stage Of Them All next year, Reigns is expected to face Cody Rhodes in a rematch.

