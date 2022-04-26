Vince Russo thinks ex-WWE star should return after 15-year absence and work with Edge (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wants Gangrel to return to WWE programming in a storyline with Edge and Damian Priest.

Gangrel worked alongside Edge and Christian as members of popular faction The Brood between October 1998 and July 1999. The trio used to enter arenas through a ring of fire and regularly gave bloodbaths to their rivals.

Russo, WWE’s head writer during The Brood’s nine-month run, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Gangrel should reappear as Edge and Priest’s advisor. He believes the Attitude Era legend could play the same role that Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi plays in Star Wars:

“I think this would be super cool," said Russo. "I think they should go out and I think Edge needs to get his Obi-Wan. I would love to see Gangrel. I would love to see David Heath [Gangrel's real name] come back. He doesn’t have to be another wrestler on the roster. Literally Obi-Wan. They go to him for advice, they go to him for wisdom.” [10:28-11:02]

Vince Russo's idea for Gangrel's possible WWE role with Edge

The Brood merged with The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness faction between February 1999 and April 1999. The storyline involved The Deadman receiving orders from a “higher power,” which turned out to be WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

If Gangrel gets involved in Edge and Damian Priest’s storyline, Vince Russo thinks the 53-year-old should be presented as a “higher power” figure:

“Remember the whole thing with The Ministry was supposed to be the higher power? That’s kind of what this is here because Edge learned everything he did from Gangrel. Now you bring old Obi-Wan back. I think that would be such a nice, nice, nice touch," Russo continued. [11:09-11:29]

Gangrel, who last competed in a WWE match in 2007, recently said it would be “really cool” if he joined Edge and Priest’s group.

