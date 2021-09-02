"Just tell me" - Vince Russo thinks Nick Khan should be honest with WWE fans (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan should be honest with fans about the quality of RAW.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW drew the highest television ratings in its 28-year history. Although RAW has drawn its lowest-ever viewing figures over the last year, Khan told Ariel Helwani last week that the show is “great.”

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo called on Khan to be more transparent with WWE fans.

“Just tell me, bro, tell me,” Russo said. “He’s asked about the show, [he should say] ‘Listen, the ratings aren’t obviously where we want them to be. There’s a lot of potential to grow those ratings. We know there are things we have to do. These are the things we’re looking…’ Tell me that. That’s all, bro. Chris, in every business you know not everything is gonna be a home run. Businesses, you’re gonna have a strong side and you’re gonna have a weakness. There’s gonna be some holes that you’ve gotta develop.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Ariel Helwani’s recent interview with Nick Khan. He also spoke about the big mistake that WCW made when WWE faction D-Generation X tried to invade Nitro in 1998.

Vince Russo on USA Network’s opinion of WWE RAW

Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo review every episode of RAW immediately after the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW YouTube series.

In a recent episode, Russo stated that USA Network – the broadcasters of RAW in the United States – are “livid” with the current state of the show.

“You can’t sit there and tell me when I know that the USA Network is livid, you can’t sit there and tell me this is a good show,” Russo said. “Like I said, Chris, now everything else you say, I gotta take with a grain of salt because you just said RAW’s a great show, bro.”

This week’s RAW drew 1.91 million viewers in the United States and a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. In the late 1990s, the show regularly brought in more than five million weekly viewers.

What do you think about Russo's comments? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier