"This is 101 indie stuff" - Vince Russo bashes 'horrible' WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the Monday Night RAW segment between Becky Lynch and Doudrop.

The RAW Women's champion and her challenger featured in a split-screen segment on RAW where they traded shots at each other. But when Lynch took it too far, Doudrop left her spot and went on to attack Big Time Becks.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was critical of the abrupt nature of the segment.

"Bro here's another thing that's horrible. It's absolutely horrible. This shows how they don't give a cr*p anymore. We got the Becky-Doudrop segment, all of a sudden Doudrop leaves and she attacks Becky. Bro, they cut out of that after like seven seconds. Now again, this is how I always used to write, if this was real, if there was a press conference between two boxers and all of a sudden a fight breaks out, the director in the truck would be like get away--get away. But they did this so abruptly, the announcers did not sell it. Therefore, I believed none of this. This is 101 indie stuff. This is indie stuff bro. We immediately cut away, we get a no sell by the announcers. Therefore, I don't believe in any of this," Vince Russo said.

Will Doudrop dethrone Becky Lynch at WWE Royal Rumble?

Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. During the match, Lynch interfered, costing Belair the chance to win it. Following the match, Lynch slapped Doudrop but the latter blocked a manhandle slam, forcing the former to retreat.

During a tag team match last week, Doudrop laid out the WWE RAW Women's champion despite being on the same team as her. Both traded verbal jabs at each other on the go-home edition of RAW ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event.

When The Man said that before her Doudrop was just another name to fill out the roster, it enraged the challenger, leading to a brawl between the two. Lynch defeated all comers during her title reign but she probably faces her toughest test yet in the form of Doudrop. It will be interesting to see what strategy she comes up with to overcome the challenger's power.

