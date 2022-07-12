"He doesn't care about any of this" – Vince McMahon thrashed for not caring about RAW (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was enraged by Vince McMahon not bothering about Monday Night RAW.

Mr. McMahon recently stepped back from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company due to ongoing investigations of an alleged misconduct case. While he does have control over the creative, the 76-year-old will not be playing a part in the management.

Speaking on the post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Mr. McMahon did not care about the show anymore. He detailed that the show had too many video packages and long entrances that took away from the main content. Russo also criticized the main event between Bobby Lashley and Riddle going up against Theory and Seth Rollins for the long entrances before the match.

"Does he care? He doesn't care about any of this. I'm telling you, we care about one thing. We've gotta fill three hours today. I mean, how many packages were interlayed throughout this whole thing? Bro, long entrances. Are you kidding me going into that main event with the long entrance? Listen, if I was on the verge of going to bed and then it's long entrance, package, commercials, I'm going to bed bro. There ain't no way I care enough about the main event to fight through me being tired. You talk about something being dragged out. It was awful, Chris," said Russo. (From 23:21 - 24:14)

Vince McMahon paid $12 million in hush money

In a recent article, Wall Street Journal broke the news that the former WWE Chairman allegedly paid a sum of $12 million to four women previously affiliated with the company.

The article explicitly details some of the settlements with the women where Mr. McMahon even shelled out $7.5 million to a former wrestler. There were similar instances where he reached a settlement with the aggrieved parties.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE's Vince McMahon paid out $12 million in settlements to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over the past 16 years, people familiar say on.wsj.com/3yobIut WWE's Vince McMahon paid out $12 million in settlements to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity over the past 16 years, people familiar say on.wsj.com/3yobIut

As more reports surrounding the alleged sexual misconduct come to light, it seems that Vince McMahon will be away from WWE management for a while. In his absence, it will be interesting to see how WWE responds and looks to put on a better product for its fans.

