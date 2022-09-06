WWE veteran feels Triple H is "shoving it up" Vince McMahon by jobbing out popular star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer feels Triple H is trying to get back at Vince McMahon by booking Austin Theory to lose matches on TV.

Theory squared off against Kevin Owens after the Prizefighter said that he would never successfully cash in the Money in the Bank contract. The former Universal Champion was at his best as he emerged victorious with the Pop-up Powerbomb followed by a Stunner on the rookie.

Vince Russo reviewed this week's episode of the red brand on Legion of RAW. He mentioned that Theory's WWE booking could only be explained by Triple H trying to stick it to the former CEO. He detailed that McMahon released several NXT stars that Hunter backed, so The Game is now returning the favor by destroying the protégé.

"This is Triple H's way of shoving it up Vince McMahon's backside. This is Triple H's way of saying everybody that I believed in, everybody that I belived in, you fired," Russo said. "Now this was the guy you believed in. Guess what bro? Now I'm gonna get him knocked out cold on Sunday, doing a job on Monday. You know how ridiculous this is?"

Russo continued by noting that Theory should have been booked as a credible threat and not as a jobber that lost every match.

"This was Vince's guy and now Triple H is turning the tide because why in God's name would you give somebody the Money in the Bank who you're beating every week. The Money in the Bank is supposed to be this guy is a threat at any time to turn in that case. Not a guy that loses every match he has." (From 36:25 - 37:22)

Austin Theory attempted to cash in at WWE Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre went to war in the main event of Clash at the Castle. This presented the opportunity for Austin Theory to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

However, his plans were foiled when Tyson Fury, who was seated at ringside, knocked him out with a punch.

Earlier, he had attempted to cash in at WWE SummerSlam but was overwhelmed by Brock Lesnar at ringside.

