Vince Russo on Triple H possibly nixing former WWE Champion's RAW storyline (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned whether Triple H's WWE RAW storyline plans for AJ Styles have changed.

Styles looked set to feud with Dexter Lumis after the former NXT Superstar targeted The Phenomenal One upon his WWE return last month. However, Lumis now appears to have set his sights on The Miz following his recent kidnapping and stalking of the two-time WWE Champion.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show about Styles’ current booking. He speculated that Triple H may have nixed the RAW Superstar’s storyline with Lumis:

“Maybe they were going in a different direction and then after the AJ attack they figured this thing [Lumis vs. The Miz] out,” Russo said. “That’s the only thing I could think of. If on Monday the AJ-Ciampa thing [Styles’ feud with Ciampa and The Miz] is never addressed, then basically they started going down that road and creative changed and they went down this other road.” [4:55-5:23]

Styles teamed up with Dolph Ziggler last week in a losing effort against Damian Priest and Finn Balor on RAW.

Vince Russo thinks Triple H has another plan for Dexter Lumis

Although Lumis is currently feuding with The Miz, Russo is convinced that the storyline will lead to the two men forming an alliance.

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion added that the story could be “really good” if Triple H tells it correctly:

“There’s so many things that don’t make sense that it’s gotta be like some type of a swerve,” Russo continued. “I don’t wanna be made to look stupid, but I’m just telling you there were too many holes to really be able to figure it out, but I’m 95 percent sure that that’s the swerve. And if that is a swerve, even if the nuances were messed up, I really think Ciampa and Lumis could be really, really good if they do that right.” [5:34-6:04]

Russo also believes that Triple H needs smart writers around him to tell captivating stories with characters like Ciampa and Lumis:

“I’m not talking about me, but that’s where you need a real writer,” Russo added. “When you’ve got two characters like that, that’s where you need a real, real writer.” [6:07-6:18]

The Miz will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a steel cage match on Monday’s episode of RAW. Ciampa, Lumis, and Styles are likely to appear on the show in some capacity.

