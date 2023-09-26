Vince Russo urges WWE Creative to make better use of sensational new RAW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt that the company could have booked Tegan Nox better on Monday Night RAW.

Nox showed up on the red brand this week during a backstage segment. She met with Becky Lynch, who told her that she expected the rookie to stand up for herself and take her opportunities. Nox later reached out to Adam Pearce and got in the face of Natalya. Pearce made the match official between the two women so that they could settle their differences in the ring.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that casual fans who never watch Nox in NXT would not know about her. He felt that she should have been given some video packages before suddenly showing up on the red brand.

"Again, I'm a casual fan. I've never watched NXT. Does Tegan Nox look like a star? She's somebody that just stands out and you look at her and, 'Oh my God, this is somebody special!' And if she's not bro, can we at least give her vignettes? Can we give her something? But she showed up on this show just like ten other girls before her." [17:17 - 17:47]

Tegan Nox defeated Natalya on WWE RAW

The NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch was present at ringside as Tegax Nox took on WWE veteran Natalya.

The two women had a heated argument backstage, which resulted in this encounter. Nox went toe-to-toe with the veteran as she proved that she was no pushover.

Nox took out The Queen of Harts with her World’s Shiniest Wizard for arguably the biggest win of her career yet.

