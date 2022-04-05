"Makes no freaking sense" - Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for booking Veer Mahaan's random attack on RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes there was no reason for Veer Mahaan to attack Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week.

The Miz continued his victorious run over the Mysterios when he made quick work of Dominik with a Skull Crushing Finale. In the aftermath of the match, Rey Mysterio was checking on his son in the ring when Veer Mahaan decided to make his presence felt.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why Mahaan attacked Dominik Mysterio. The former WWE head writer mentioned that it made no sense for Mahaan to appear on RAW and randomly brutalize Dominik Mysterio.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Why? You've got a whole roster full of people to attack. Why are you attacking Dominik? Oh, because that's going to be the angle - You and Rey Mysterio. Makes no freaking sense. This is what I mean about setting the table. Make something happen atleast a month beforehand. Do something. But no, we're just going to come out and randomly attack Dominik for no reason." [24:50 - 25:26]

Russo also praised Mahaan for his look. He also clarified that he had an issue with the creative team's direction for these characters rather than the superstars.

"I've got to say this about Veer. He does have wonderful hair. He may have the best hair ever in the business. I'm not criticizing the talent, they don't write the show. I'm criticizing the way that these characters are being used. I'm not criticizing these people individually at all. I'm sure Veer Mahaan is a heck of a guy," Russo added. [25:26 - 26:20]

You can watch the full video here:

Veer Mahaan is on RAW after months of buildup

Veer Mahaan moved to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft back in October 2021. Since then, WWE has been airing vignettes hyping his return to the red brand.

The appearance finally happened after he was advertised by WWE to be present on the RAW after WrestleMania. Veer made a bold statement to the WWE Universe as he struck fear into the locker room and laid waste to the father-son duo.

It will be interesting to see how Veer is booked in his first major feud on the red brand.

You can view the full RAW results here.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Debottam Saha