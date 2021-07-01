"You need to fire me" - Former WWE writer reveals what he would tell Vince McMahon if ratings plummeted (Exclusive)

Vince Russo says he would have resigned or been fired by Vince McMahon if WWE’s ratings plummeted during his time as a writer for the company.

In the late 1990s, Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in an era when RAW regularly drew over five million viewers every week. Nowadays, WWE’s flagship show almost always receives fewer than two million weekly viewers.

Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. The former WWE writer revealed he would have encouraged Vince McMahon to fire him if he felt responsible for RAW's dropping viewership.

“If I did not deliver ratings for Vince McMahon, I would have totally 100 percent expected to be fired,” Russo said. “I did not achieve what he paid me to do. As a matter of fact, Chris, I am not lying to you, if it got to this point, I would either resign or tell Vince, ‘Bro, you need to fire me, I am not doing my job.’ I’m not lying to you. I totally expected when I was put in that spot, I totally expected if I did not deliver I was going to be fired, and rightfully so.”

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s in-depth thoughts on WWE’s ratings slump. He also discussed Roman Reigns’ possible opponent after SummerSlam 2021.

Vince Russo compares writing for WWE to a regular job

Vince McMahon (left); Vince Russo (right)

WWE shows used to be written by a small number of people, with Vince McMahon approving match finishes and key storyline developments. According to The Wrap, the company’s television shows now have writing teams consisting of roughly 25 people.

Using a salesman as an example, Vince Russo questioned why some people have kept their WWE jobs while ratings have plummeted.

“In what business would you have a job?” Russo added. “Bro, let’s break it down as simply as we can. You’re a salesman, for 20 straight years your sales are going down. Are you still working for the same company as the salesman?”

1.57M Viewers.

Just WOW.

At this Point Do You Even Have ANY IDEA of What Brought You to the Dance?

ANY?https://t.co/17iU7cAwCf pic.twitter.com/HyypdaSvfw — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 30, 2021

Until @WWE and @AEwrestling and their supporters STOP making excuses for their poor ratings-they will continue to drop. You need SOLUTIONS not EXCUSES. Start with at least attempting to get MAIN STREAM back. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) February 19, 2021

Vince Russo often gives his opinion on modern-day wrestling topics on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel. Last week, he explained how WWE should allow Eva Marie’s on-screen character to discuss rumors about the company being up for sale.

