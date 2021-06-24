Vince Russo explains how Eva Marie could use WWE sale rumors in a storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Eva Marie’s on-screen character should be allowed to reference rumors about WWE being up for sale.

In recent months, it has been widely speculated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could be preparing to sell the company. The recent releases of several high-profile superstars, including Aleister Black and Braun Strowman, further intensified talk about WWE’s future.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone this week that Marie’s recent return should have been booked differently. Elaborating on his idea, he said the former Total Divas star’s character should claim to have insider information about the company.

“All she has to do is go out there and say, ‘Listen, everybody knows you’re setting up this company to be sold. Do you really think you’re gonna be able to sell this company based on what I know, based on what I know is in the books, based on what I know?’” Russo said. “You know what I’m saying? Just stuff like that would drive people absolutely nuts.”

Vince Russo believes the character idea is “perfect” for Eva Marie

Eva Marie previously worked for WWE between 2013 and 2017

As part of the storyline, Vince Russo thinks Eva Marie could accuse Vince McMahon of “heavy-duty stuff” such as insider trading.

Russo added that her manipulative character could also threaten to reveal information about babyface superstars including Cesaro and Daniel Bryan.

“You know them [WWE], bro, it’ll turn into some kind of a wrestling angle, but oh my God, you talk about a catalyst that so many things could come out of it,” Russo added. “And she’s perfect, bro, because you’ve got the combination of beauty and brains, and you would believe that she would do something like this. She’s the perfect character to do this, bro.”

Eva Marie teamed up with her new ally, Doudrop (f.k.a. Piper Niven), against Asuka and Naomi on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Asuka and Naomi picked up the victory after Doudrop stepped off the ring apron, allowing Naomi to roll up Marie for the win.

