Former WWE writer explains possible reason why Vince McMahon made controversial "firing" comments on RAW

A comment made by Vince McMahon on the last episode of RAW (December 20) legitimately angered people. Vince told Austin Theory on RAW that firing people during the holiday season makes him feel warm in his stomach. The comment comes in the wake of WWE releasing over 80 performers in 2021 alone. Now, former WWE writer Vince Russo explained the possible reason behind it.

Taya Valkyrie, also released in 2021, expressed her thoughts about the dialogue. John Morrison, her husband, was also released in 2021.

On Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, former WWE writer Vince Russo said Vince McMahon used that dialogue because he was playing the same heel character he has for three decades:

"That's just Mr. McMahon being a heel character. We don't want to see anyone getting fired, that's not a good thing. But I'd not take the comment personally like that. That's just him playing the character that he's played for the last 30 years."

Diamond Dallas Page agreed with Russo and said McMahon is the greatest heel in wrestling history:

"Dusty [Rhodes] and I used to talk about who the greatest heel in the history of professional wrestling is. It's the guy who's the greatest heel – Vince McMahon. They just let go of a hell of a lot of people, but that's one way to just go with the show. It is what it is. You get hired, you get to live the dream. At some point we all get fired, let go, or quit."

Host Chris Featherstone explained that when speaking to Jake "The Snake" Roberts, the legend said that he considered slashed car tires, vehicle damage, and more as a sign of him being a great heel.

Was Vince McMahon out of line with the comment on RAW?

There are two sides to the story. One looks at the perspective of several released superstars and finds that comment to be in bad taste. On the other hand, everyone knows wrestling is scripted, and this was merely an attempt to blur the lines between fiction and reality.

