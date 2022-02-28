Vince Russo wants Cesaro to join brand new company after WWE exit (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks EC3 should recruit former WWE Superstar Cesaro as the latest high-profile addition to his Control Your Narrative (CYN) movement.

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, recently joined forces with EC3 to launch a wrestling company. Control Your Narrative has already announced two live event dates and teased that a television deal for the new promotion is “imminent.”

Russo, a former writer for WWE and WCW, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Cesaro’s possible next move. While many have predicted he will join AEW, Russo would like The Swiss Superman to link up with EC3 and Scherr:

“I do a show with EC3. EC3 is kind of bringing in these guys that had all the potential in the world but never really got the real opportunity, and he’s bringing them in to tell their story. He brought in Braun, Killer Kross, he’s now doing something with [Austin] Aries. I think Cesaro would fit that mold perfectly.” [5:13-5:43]

As Russo referenced, Austin Aries and Killer Kross have been announced as members of the Control Your Narrative roster. Big Damo, formerly known as Killian Dain, has also joined the new company.

Vince Russo on WWE wasting Cesaro’s talents

Known for his incredible in-ring ability, Cesaro underwent several gimmick changes during his 11 years in WWE between 2011 and 2022.

Vince Russo added that Control Your Narrative may suit the 41-year-old, especially as the new company gives wrestlers the freedom to tell stories themselves:

“This was a premiere blue-chip athlete and, because of inconsistency, he never really had the opportunity to see what he could do… I don’t know where his [EC3’s] finances are coming from – they’re coming from somewhere – but I think that would be a perfect, perfect fit for him.” [5:46-6:16]

Control Your Narrative is due to stage a live event in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, March 5. Since Cesaro is a free agent, he is allowed to wrestle immediately for any other company.

