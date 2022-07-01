"Could it get any bigger than that?" – Wrestling veteran nominates WWE Hall of Famer as Ric Flair's last opponent (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler could be a viable opponent for Ric Flair's last match.

Flair will grace the ring one last time at the "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" wrestling event on July 31. The event will emanate from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

Speaking on this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo suggested that Flair could face off against Lawler in an encounter dubbed as the Last Match for both legends. He likened the event to a Beatles concert and said that the match would be one for the ages.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"What about if they killed two birds with one stone? What about if it were Lawler? My gosh! That's like going to see the Beatles, right? Lawler vs. Flair. Last match for both of them? I mean, my gosh, could it get any bigger than that?" (From 7:33 - 7:50)

Ric Flair revealed a classic robe for his last match

The match card for the event has started to take shape and some of the biggest names in the business will be part of the extravaganza. To match the occasion, the 16-time World Champion recently took to Twitter to reveal his attire for his final matchup.

RicFlairsLastMatch.com Check Out The Robe I Will Be Wearing At My Last Match! New Tickets Go On Sale At 12pm ET TODAY! Check Out The Robe I Will Be Wearing At My Last Match! New Tickets Go On Sale At 12pm ET TODAY! RicFlairsLastMatch.com https://t.co/92DKkAaRWz

Flair mentioned that his robe for his last match was inspired by one of his outfits early on in his career.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Throwback Wearing The Original Robe- The Inspiration For My Last Match Robe! WOOOOO! Throwback Wearing The Original Robe- The Inspiration For My Last Match Robe! WOOOOO! https://t.co/mFGneYnx7X

While we do not know who will square up against Flair on July 31, fans are excited to see The Nature Boy take to the ring one last time. Fans in attendance and those watching from home will be excited to see the final chapter of a career spanning over four decades in the business.

