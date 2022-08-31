"Really p*** me off"- Vince Russo provides further details on him secretly working as a consultant for USA Network (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about his time as a consultant for the USA Network.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he mentioned that he worked with the USA Network from 2020 to 2022. The news was recently revealed by the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion himself.

Vince Russo also noted that long-term WWE CEO/Chairman Vince McMahon never knew about his consultation. The former writer further detailed how he began his journey as a consultant for USA Network:

"No, not the WWE, USA Network. Right before WrestleMania from 2020 to 2022, that's why when people tell me yeah, I'm old, I'm bitter, I don't know anything, bro I knew what was going on with that network, straight from the horse's mouth. I want to make one thing clear Chris, cause this is why the dirt sheets really p*** me off. Never did I say anywhere, Vince McMahon knew, he didn't know. What happened Chris was, bro years and years and years ago, Ed Ferrara was consulting for USA Network and Vince never knew about it. So the product got sold bad, and I was like, 'man, bro, I really want to work with the network, I don't wanna work with any wrestling company.' (59:02-59:56)

Vince Russo recently explained how Theory's gimmick could be improved

Vince Russo recently explained how WWE Superstar Theory's gimmick could improve under Triple H's reign as the head of the creative team.

Speaking during the same edition of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that if the former United States Champion could use his phone in a better way, it would have benefitted him:

"Yes, Lewis, absolutely, if he could catch things on his phone that we shouldn't be seeing. Maybe conversations, maybe wrestlers in lewd acts. Yes, if it got more creative, absolutely yes Lewis, yes," said Russo. [46:40 – 47]

