"You can't allow that to happen" – Wrestling veteran details why Cody Rhodes should not become like any other WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Cody Rhodes has lost his sheen and already seems like any other WWE Superstar.

The American Nightmare made a rousing return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Emerging as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent, Rhodes put on a hard-fought match against The Visionary and won.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo said the pop for Cody at WrestleMania was the high point of his return. The veteran said Cody's stock has already dipped since his return. Russo stressed that WWE creative couldn't allow Cody to be like any other WWE Superstar as that would kill his momentum:

"I hate to sound like a broken record, but I'm telling you – this is in the writing. You don't want Cody's biggest pop to be returning to WrestleMania and from that point on it's this (downward trend). I'm kind of feeling it already. As a writer, you can't allow that to happen. The WrestleMania introduction should be here and should go up. They don't do that, bro." (from 40:45 onwards)

You can watch the full episode here:

You can view the full RAW results here.

Cody Rhodes cut an emotional promo on RAW this week

Cody Rhodes opened WWE RAW this week and stepped inside the squared circle. He took to the microphone and paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, Dusty Rhodes.

WWE @WWE



gets emotional when talking about the legacy of the late, great Dusty Rhodes.



#WWERaw "To me, he was my hero." @CodyRhodes gets emotional when talking about the legacy of the late, great Dusty Rhodes. "To me, he was my hero."@CodyRhodes gets emotional when talking about the legacy of the late, great Dusty Rhodes.#WWERaw https://t.co/j1dpKXyhvy

Cody made it clear that he was there to win the biggest prize in the company. Seth Rollins came down to the ring and shook hands with the returning superstar.

The handshake between The American Nightmare and The Visionary leaves the WWE Universe wondering what's to come for the two superstars.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh