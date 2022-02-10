"This girl was in the main event; now, she is a jobber" - Vince Russo blasts WWE for burying 4-time Champion (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo gave a damning assessment of WWE's booking of its talent by saying that the company had failed to capitalize on the momentum of Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.

The former writer reminded fans that Nikki Cross was headlining RAW as the Women's Champion not too long ago and was surprised by how far she'd fallen down the card.

Russo said no superstar gets a long-lasting push as per WWE's formula and was alarmed by Nikki seemingly turning into a jobber within months. Here's what Vince Russo said about the 4-time Champion on this week's episode of Legion of RAW:

"Look at Nikki Cross; they did the same exact thing, bro. This girl was in the main event; now, she is a jobber. Bro, back in the day, if you are a jobber, you are a jobber. Like, you knew who the jobbers were. Here in the WWE, here's the formula. You're lucky if you get a month of a push, and then you're a jobber. So, why did you attempt to push them in the first place? " questioned Vince Russo. [8:13 - 8:50]

You never build somebody to that point just to bury them: Vince Russo comments on Liv Morgan's WWE push

Vince Russo also spoke about Liv Morgan's recent rise and how WWE pulled the plug on her ascend at a crucial moment.

Most fans were pleased to see Liv Morgan feature in a high-profile feud with Becky Lynch, but the former Riott Squad member came out as the loser in the rivalry. Vince Russo said WWE builds its stars up to a level before taking them down a few notches:

"Let me tell you something. Once you bring somebody to a certain level, and then you drop them straight down, that is a fail. That is a fail! Let's just talk about the two women you just brought up. Bro, all that push into Liv Morgan when she was going after Becky. Her mother is on the show, her aunt Hilly is on the show, uncle Charlie is on the show. All the build now, nothing! Waste of time, bro. Waste of your time, waste of her time, waste of resources, waste of money. You never build somebody to that point just to bury them," stated the wrestling veteran. [7:33 - 8:12]

Do you agree with Vince Russo? With more time and investment, could Liv Morgan and Nikki Cross have already become more prominent stars by now? Sound off in the comments section.

