Former writer opens up on WWE's creative process after Vince McMahon's retirement (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the new creative direction for the company after Vince McMahon announced his retirement.

Last Friday, Mr. McMahon announced that he was retiring from WWE. Following his departure, Triple H was reinstated as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. The company has also announced that The Game will be in charge of creative going forward.

Speaking on Sporstekeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that there wasn't much difference in the show compared to previous weeks. He stated that this week's episode had more backstage brawls than usual.

"The only difference I saw in this show was that there was more wild brawling in the back than usual. That was really the only thing I saw. Then again, bro, they're not gonna make changes in a week. That ain't gonna happen. But everything was wrestling. I mean from the beginning of the show to the very end," Russo said.

The former writer also noted that the changes in the product wouldn't show immediately and that McMahon would still have input in the creative direction despite his retirement.

"Maybe they'll get a new start after SummerSlam. But like I said, if you think that Vince McMahon is still not pulling the strings, you're foolish. You're absolutely foolish bro." [ 58:50 - 59:31]

You can watch the full episode here:

Catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

WWE RAW was at Madison Square Garden this week

The go-home show of RAW before SummerSlam emanated from one of the world's most famous arenas, Madison Square Garden.

The show featured some of the company's top talents in action, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The fans also witnessed Rey Mysterio celebrating his 20th anniversary with the company.

The main event of the show featured an enthralling six-man-tag team match between Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far