Vince Russo on WWE possibly creating new wrestling show: "Somebody will buy it"

Vince Russo worked for TNA, WCW, and WWE during his wrestling writing career. The 64-year-old recently shared his thoughts on WWE possibly creating a new television series consisting only of female stars.

In 2018, WWE hosted the all-women's Evolution premium live event. Amid rumors that Evolution could return, WWE talent Natalya told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter that she would like to see a weekly women's show.

On Coach and Bro, Russo told former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman why he thinks the idea will materialize one day:

"Coach, let's be honest, somebody will buy it. You know somebody will buy it. There's no question about it. Somebody will buy it, and if they have a buyer, they will do the show." [53:39 – 53:53]

Natalya joined WWE in 2007. She has recently made wrestling appearances outside the company for GCW and the NWA.

Vince Russo explains how a women's WWE show could work

Several women's wrestling promotions have gained traction in recent years, including Japanese company Stardom. In America, Shine and Women of Wrestling (WOW) are among the most well-known all-female promotions.

According to Vince Russo, WWE's worldwide appeal could be enough to land a women's wrestling television deal even if people do not watch the show:

"It is [hard to create an all-female non-WWE show]. But, again, if I'm getting a contract to do it, and it doesn't matter if the show draws or not, I'm gonna take the money and we're gonna produce another show." [54:10 – 54:20]

WWE's treatment of women's wrestlers has been a talking point for many years. In the 2000s, female stars were known as Divas and primarily marketed as models. The company's portrayal of women changed in the mid-2010s after the fan-driven "Give Divas A Chance" movement.

