"They will be lifers no matter what they do" - Vince Russo on WWE not removing a top star from the Hall of Fame despite controversy (Exclusive)

Vince Russo admitted that WWE would never remove Hulk Hogan and a few other controversial veterans from the Hall of Fame despite the fan backlash against them.

Hulk Hogan was briefly not involved with WWE after a highly-publicized racism scandal damaged his reputation in 2015. The Hulkster eventually got back into the company's fold as the heat around him subsided, and as things stand, he is listed as a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

On the newest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his belief that certain legends would be "WWE lifers" irrespective of what they do in their personal lives. The former head writer was also confused regarding the requirements to be considered worthy of a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

"I've spent my whole with the WWE trying to figure out their criteria of how you get in or how you get out. I don't know how some people get in and how other people. I don't know what the criteria are," said Vince Russo. "Obviously, I'm on the out. Why? Because I do this show, and I take their show off. I don't know what it is. And then you get some people, bro, that they will be lifers no matter what they do. I'm talking about they could have sued the company; they could have buried Vince. I don't know what the criteria are, bro." [39:19 - 40:00]

The promotion has onboarded a few questionable inductees since the inaugural class of 1993. On the flip side, many deserving names are yet to get the honor, and Russo criticized the WWE's approach toward the HOF.

What does Vince Russo think about a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction?

Russo might have many detractors, but his contributions to the wrestling world surely can't be understated. He was part of a well-oiled creative team that spearheaded the Attitude Era as he worked closely with Vince McMahon to create several iconic storylines.

While speaking on a potential Hall of Fame induction in May earlier this year, Russo claimed that he had "zero interest" in getting the prestigious honor and explained why he was against the idea.

He, however, would change his mind if WWE introduced a voting-based system for the Hall of Fame, which Russo explained in detail right here.

