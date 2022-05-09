×
Vince Russo on WWE reportedly banning four-letter word (Exclusive)

The former writer worked closely with Vince McMahon in the 1990s.
Danny Hart
Modified May 09, 2022 11:33 PM IST
Vince Russo believes there is no such thing as WWE Superstars receiving a “push” on television.

In wrestling, the word “push” is commonly associated with someone who suddenly receives an increased amount of television time. For example, it could be viewed that WWE’s higher-ups gave Theory a push when he aligned with Vince McMahon and won the United States Championship.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the company reportedly banning commentators and superstars from saying the word “push.”

“There’s no such thing as a push,” Russo said. “In all my years, we never sat in a room and decided who was gonna be pushed. You pushed yourself. LiAs said, I wrote based on crowd reaction and numbers, so you created your own [push]. If you were over and you were getting over, you were gonna be on TV.” [10:40-11:06]
Watch the video above to hear more of Russo’s thoughts on "push" being used as a wrestling term. He also discussed Ember Moon's recent claim that NXT 2.0 women were encouraged to "dress sexy."

Another word reportedly joined WWE’s banned list recently

Several words and phrases have been banned from television in recent years, including “belt”, “strap”, and “victim”. Last week, it emerged that “non-title” is the latest word to be prohibited by the company.

The phrases “house show” and “title shot” are also forbidden, with superstars advised to say “live events” and “title match” instead.

It is well known that Vince McMahon prefers to market his company as sports entertainment instead of professional wrestling. While the word "wrestling" is not banned from television, it is only used on rare occasions.

Edited by Ken Norris

