"Horrible way of doing business" - Vince Russo on WWE's treatment of Buddy Murphy

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the company should have kept Buddy Murphy informed about the direction of his character before releasing him.

Since his release in June, Murphy has given various interviews about his eight-year WWE run. One of his most notable comments came in an interview with Chris Van Vliet when he revealed his frustration with not being used in 2019.

Russo discussed WWE’s releases on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Regarding Murphy’s comments, Russo questioned why WWE could not be more open with the former Cruiserweight Champion about his storylines.

“I really think this is a horrible way of doing business,” Russo said. “When I was working with all these wrestlers in these companies, if you were on the roster, to me you are a professional. I am going to treat you like a professional. All Buddy Murphy talked about, really – and he didn’t bury them [WWE] or nothing like that – but what he talked about was he was kept in the dark about everything. He just didn’t know, they wouldn’t give him any information.”

Vince Russo understands why Buddy Murphy was frustrated

Buddy Murphy (right) also feuded with Aleister Black (left) in WWE

Buddy Murphy was involved in storylines with high-profile names including Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins during his time in WWE. However, he was often left off WWE television for several months without any explanation.

Vince Russo thinks WWE treated Murphy in the same way that an 18-year-old would be treated working at fast food chain McDonald’s.

“I’m saying to myself, ‘My God, bro, this guy’s a professional,’” Russo added. “This isn’t an 18-year-old kid you’re hiring to work at McDonald’s. This is a professional athlete. You can’t communicate with this guy [and tell him] what’s going on, what you’re talking about, what plans you have. Man, I just think that is a horrible way to do business.”

LFG, Sept 18th, ecw arena, aew vs ex-wwe! Machine vs Murphy @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/1QmwFIfecW — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 13, 2021

Murphy has not yet signed with another company since leaving WWE. The Australian star is currently being advertised for a match against AEW’s Brian Cage at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event on September 18.

