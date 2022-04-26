Vince Russo declares WWE RAW star "a failed experiment" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently picked apart the Bobby Lashley and Omos storyline currently playing out on RAW.

This week on RAW, The All Mighty thrived in a fierce arm-wrestling challenge against Omos. However, The Colossus used a distraction from MVP to attack his adversary and slam him onto the table numerous times. He then crushed Lashley with the table to close out the segment.

Vince Russo sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW to review the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Russo declared that Omos was a failed experiment, and there was no way he was going over Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Yeah, they're just pulling out all the stops. Contract signings, arm wrestling, eight-man tag team matches, they're just pulling every trick out of the book," Russo stated. "Bro I told you. It's a time clock with Omos. He's never going to be what they want him to be and they know that now and they see that now. Put him with AJ, now you put him with MVP. It's just a matter of time bro. They are not going to sacrifice Lashley to a failed experiment they know is never going to get over." (From 30:40 - 33:06)

Omos and Bobby Lashley will have a rematch at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Bobby Lashley will once again look to cut the Giant down to size when the two behemoths meet at WWE WrestleMania Backlash next month.

WWE made the match official on RAW Talk this week after the events that transpired on the Red brand. Lashley's former manager MVP will side with Omos, making it an uphill task for the former WWE Champion. It will be interesting to see if Omos manages to overpower Bobby on May 8.

