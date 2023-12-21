"Vince would've fired her by now", "Triple H is clueless"- WWE Universe unimpressed with 34-year-old star's current run

Things have been run very differently in WWE ever since Triple H took over the creative duties from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon.

While most of the changes have been welcomed by fans, many are still unimpressed with Nikki Cross' booking.

The 34-year-old has not been involved in any notable storyline for the last few months. While she looked set to feud with Candice LeRae upon the latter's return, the program was abruptly dropped after some time.

Cross underwent a major character change a couple of months back. The former RAW Women's Champion seems to be in a trance state all the time and hasn't spoken a word or thrown hands since October. Nikki also often appears standing idle during random backstage segments. However, the same thing has been going on for a long time, with no end result in sight, which has made fans curious about whether Triple H and the creative team have any plans for her.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Wrestling veteran believes WWE should release Nikki Cross if Triple H-led creative has nothing for her

Nikki Cross hasn't done anything significant in WWE for nearly a year. While fans were initially excited about her character change, there has been no progression in the storyline, and the 34-year-old has been wandering aimlessly for the last few months. It was also speculated that the star is being punished for voicing displeasure with her booking.

Stevie Richards recently addressed the situation on The Brand podcast. The Wrestling veteran urged Triple H and Co. to release the former RAW Women's Champion if they have no plans for her.

"You know what's funny? They're not exclusive to doing that. Every wrestling company throughout history has done this. There's some weird thing with wrestling when you wanna participate, when you wanna earn your money, when you wanna be booked, when you wanna give them a return on the investment, somehow you get heat for that and you get punished. Just release her."

He continued:

"If you have nothing for her or she goes to college, 'Oh, you think you're so smart.' You can see them saying that, 'You think you're so great outside? We're gonna make it to where everybody thinks you're a joke with no credibility," he said.

Expand Tweet

Nikki Cross has been a part of WWE since 2016. She was a prominent name on NXT as a part of the Sanity faction. However, the rest of the members of the group are no longer associated with WWE.