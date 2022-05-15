WWE legend Virgil diagnosed with colon cancer

WWE legend Virgil (real name Michael Jones) recently announced that he had been diagnosed with stage two colon cancer.

Virgil first appeared in WWE in 1986 during a match against Paul Orndorff. He would then accompany Ted Dibiase as his bodyguard before the latter turned against him, commencing an intense feud between the two. The veteran also appeared in WCW, where he was initially the head of security for the stable, nWo.

Last month, the former WCW star announced that he had suffered two massive strokes, and doctors detected that he had dementia. The discovery came during the WrestleMania weekend.

The former Million Dollar Champion shared a tweet highlighting that he had been diagnosed with cancer and requested fans for aid in paying medical bills.

"It’s really s***** right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support.... love you guys."

Following his departure from WCW in 2000, the Nashville-born star was associated with IMPACT Wrestling and local wrestling promotion, Next Era Wrestling.

Virgil has been vocal about WWE releasing talents

Virgil has never shied away from raising his voice against WWE letting go of talent in recent years.

He has even criticized and mocked Mr. Vince McMahon for the same on social media. During the recent wrestling event The Wrld on GCW 2022, the retired star donned a Vince McMahon mask in a bid to mock the latter regarding WWE's practice of releasing performers at regular intervals.

When Cesaro parted ways with the company earlier this year, the veteran highlighted his interest in forming a tag team with the Swiss Cyborg.

"Swiss Beef? Could be a great new tag team. @wwecesaro hit me boy."

The 59-year-old star had a brief return to WWE in 2010, reprising his role as a bodyguard for the Million Dollar Man, Ted Dibiase. In November 2019, he also appeared on an edition of AEW Dynamite during Chris Jericho's feud with Cody Rhodes.

We here at Sportskeeda wish him the best in his recovery.

