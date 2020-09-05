Fans may know him as Soul Train Jones in AWA, Virgil in WWE, Vincent in the nWo while in WCW, or reprising his role as Soul Train Jones in AEW. Virgil has spent over 35 years in the professional wrestling/sports entertainment industry.

In part one of Virgil's interview, Virgil discussed what it was like to train with Afa Anoai, how it felt to take the Bonzi Drop from Yokozuna, and joining the World Wrestling Federation. You can read part one here.

In part two of the interview, Virgil talked about joining the nWo. He also discussed the original six nWo members and their pending WWE Hall of Fame induction. You can read this part here.

In the final part of our interview, Virgil talks about the differences between working with Ted Dibiase Sr. and Jr. and getting involved with All Elite Wrestling.

SK: What was the difference between working with The Million Dollar Man, Ted Dibiase, and returning in 2010 to work with his son Ted Dibiase Jr.?

Virgil: Junior is alright, but I mean, how are you going to surpass your father? His father started in the mid-south. He worked with the best guys in the world then with Junk Yard Dog and all the other guys.

How can he touch Ted Sr.? He can't pass his father. That's why the angle didn't really go nowhere. Me and The Million Dollar Man went around the world. People were coming to see Ted and I got to get some of that money. How can his son call himself The Billion Dollar Man and not throw out one penny of money?

Ted was The Million Dollar Man, and we were throwing out $20,000 each night. People were busting their ass to get to the arenas. We were packing them in like rats because everyone wanted to get some of that money.

SK: Virgil, what was it like being involved with AEW? How did you get involved with the company?

Virgil: I think Jericho called one of my agents. Me and Jericho are cool. The old man owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. I spoke to him. He said his son runs this AEW. I saw all the old dogs there like Billy Gunn. All the guys from WCW like Arn Anderson, Diamond Dallas Page are down there.

Advertisement

Here is the video interview to listen to the entire interview.