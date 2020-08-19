Virtual Meet & Greets Set for SummerSlam Weekend

SummerSlam has been touted as The Biggest Party of the Summer ever since its first edition in 1988. The event itself typically fills a full weekend, including the show itself and fanfests that include meet and greets with WWE talent. While circumstances are different this time around, WWE has no plans of compromising on their fan interaction experience.

WWE recently announced their innovative approach of making fans part of the SummerSlam weekend, by way of conducting virtual meet and greets. Here's what the company had to say about this new way of holding meet and greets with its Superstars:

SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.

Moreover, all virtual fan interaction moments will be downloadable for fans to revisit them later.

Details of the WWE SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets

JUST ANNOUNCED: #SummerSlam Virtual Meet & Greets!



Join your favorite @WWE Superstars for one-on-one live video chats this Sat, Aug 22 - Mon, Aug 24.



SummerSlam virtual meet and greets will provide fans with an opportunity to video chat with their favorite WWE Superstar in a two-minute private session. They will begin on Saturday, August 22 and culminate on Monday, August 24.

WWE has also given a link with their official announcement through which fans can get tickets. The tickets are now available.

Getting a ticket would also allow fans to buy exclusive personalized autographed items.

As for the schedule, Keith Lee will be on board on Saturday at 10 AM (Eastern). On Sunday, fans will get a chance to interact with Bayley at 10 AM and then the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman at 1 PM. The third and final day of the experience will feature the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre at 10 AM and Seth Rollins at 1 PM.

It should also be noted that the aforementioned list and schedule of talent are subject to change.