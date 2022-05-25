Von Wagner defeats Japanese star on NXT 2.0

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, Von Wagner went up against Ikemen Jiro in a singles encounter.

Jiro wasted no time in starting things off after he entered the ring. Wagner had none of it and floored his opponent. He began to dominate the contest as he beat his opponent around the ring. After getting back into the squared circle, Von applied a neck breaker to Jiro. But the Japanese star somehow survived it.

Jiro countered and climbed up the ropes, but Wagner brought him down to the mat, following up with a bear hug. After two back-to-back slams from the 27-year-old, Jiro successfully fought back with a springboard dropkick.

Jiro tried to continue the momentum, but Von Wagner again gained control. However, the control was not long-lasting, as the former kicked him out of the ring.

The former Wrestle-1 star then hit a dropkick through the ropes. Having Wagner nicely set up on the floor, Jiro nailed a moonsault. Just as the 29-year-old was about to finish things off with a superkick, Wagner caught him in his jacket. He then delivered a big suplex slam in the middle of the ring to emerge victorious.

It was another statement made by the American star, who has recently been seen on the path of destruction on the developmental brand.

Von Wagner interrupted a match between Wes Lee and Nathan Frazer last week

Last week on NXT 2.0, Nathan Frazer challenged Wes Lee to a match. The match was evenly poised until Von Wagner made his presence felt. With Lee and Frazer colliding with cross bodies, Wagner entered the frame and took out the latter.

Soon after, Wes tried to launch an attack on the big man but was taken out with a vicious boot. Wagner then picked him up and tossed him onto the announcement table.

With such a destructive attitude, fans will have to wait and see who Wagner's next target will be.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Angana Roy