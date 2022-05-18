Von Wagner continues his destruction on NXT 2.0; interrupts the match between Wes Lee and Nathan Frazer

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee took on Nathan Frazer on the latest episode of WWE's developmental brand.

Lee hoped for a match against Xyon Quinn, but the latter was not medically cleared to perform. This made the former IMPACT star angry backstage while Nathan Frazer looked for a fight. He ended up challenging Lee to a match.

The match started with the two men locking up. As the bout progressed, Lee hit Frazer with a crossbody, who fought back with a tope suicida. The latter continued the assault and followed it up with an enzuigiri and german suplex.

After a failed top rope superplex, Nathan hit a superkick on Wes Lee. He went for the 630, but the MSK member moved out of the way. Both men then collided with cross bodies.

Before the match could end, Von Wagner interfered and knocked out Frazer. Wes Lee tried to teach the former a lesson but only received a big boot. Von picked up the 33-year-old and threw him into the announcement table.

Wagner is currently on a path of destruction on NXT. The 27-year-old is not carrying out a long-term rivalry with anyone, but it would be interesting to see how long his attacks continue.

Edited by Angana Roy