Wade Barrett was forced to get physical with a female WWE Superstar on SmackDown this week after a line was crossed again. This came after things quickly spiraled out of control on the blue brand tonight.

At WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Before they can even face each other, things have gotten really bad, really quickly, with both stars even taking unscripted personal shots at the other. It appears that both seem to be ready to bury the other before the match can even begin. Tonight, Charlotte attacked Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot before the show even started.

WWE responded immediately by punishing her and sending her home.

However, Charlotte Flair decided to break this rule and it has now forced Wade Barrett to get involved. Tiffany Stratton was facing Roxanne Perez in a match on the blue brand when she was attacked by Flair. She had already won the match but was not ready for Flair, who threw her against the barrier and over the commentary table.

Flair was continuing the attack when Wade Barrett got in her way physically. She attacked him too, but he refused to back down saying that things had gone far enough already. She had even broken the rule set by WWE that she needed to go home after kicking her out of SmackDown already.

She was forced to stop as a result of his actions. The WWE Universe now eagerly awaits the clash between the two stars at The Show of Shows next week.

