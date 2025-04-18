Wade Barrett makes sudden announcement on Charlotte Flair just ahead of WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the coveted WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41's Night One. Ahead of the event, broadcaster Wade Barrett has announced that he will be interviewing Flair on SmackDown.
The Queen's rivalry with Buff Barbie has been compelling for reasons beyond what has gone down on TV. If reports are to be believed, the two performers have veered off-script in recent weeks, taking deeply personal barbs at each other.
This has certainly made their WrestleMania match a more enticing affair, as fans are curious to see if Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton manage to keep their differences aside to deliver a memorable outing. Ahead of The Show of Shows, Wade Barrett recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Flair and wrote that he had the pleasure of interviewing the "controversial" star.
Check out his post below:
"Had the pleasure of chatting with the controversial but unmissable Queen of the industry@CharlotteWWE before she goes for her 15th world championship at WrestleMania 41. Tune in tomorrow night on #SmackDown!" wrote Barrett.
Baron Corbin thinks fans are tired of Charlotte Flair
Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) stated that Charlotte Flair might have go-away heat from fans. Dyer also alluded to The Queen now being a shell of her former self and mentioned how she had legendary rivalries with the likes of Mercedes Mone and Becky Lynch in the past.
"I think she has heat right now where people are like 'We just don't want you here.' And it sucks, because she's awesome at what she does, when she wants to do it that way. You think about when it was her and it was Mercedes and it was Becky and Bayley. Think about those matches, and think about the ground breaking things those four women did. And the matches where, like, the Ronda, Charlotte, and Becky match. How epic is that? And you can't tell me Charlotte and Becky weren't pulling 90% of the weight in that match? But is that the same Charlotte you see now, as the Four Horsewoman Charlotte? It's not. It's a shell of it in my opinion. That's why it's not working, because people genuinely want to see Tiffany with somebody else."
Charlotte Flair is a proven big match player, and there's no doubt she would put her best foot forward against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.