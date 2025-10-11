Wade Barrett makes a surprising claim about Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Roman Reigns was the second WWE Superstar to make his entrance at Crown Jewel 2025. During his entrance, Wade Barrett made a surprising claim about the Tribal Chief.Although it was first rumored to be the main event of Crown Jewel, it was quickly confirmed on the day that Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed 2 would be opening the premium live event, just like they did at Clash in Paris 2025. Reigns doesn't wrestle as often as he used to, but two of his matches this year have been booked against Bronson Reed.When Reigns was making his entrance, Wade Barrett made a rather surprising claim, that defeating the OTC was as big as winning a championship. That's certainly up for debate, but considering the prestige that Reigns has as the longest-reigning World Champion in the 21st century in WWE, it might just be true.As for Wade Barrett, he was involved in a rather hilarious moment on SmackDown in the first of three shows in Perth. During Cody Rhodes' segment, the crowd started chanting, &quot;Seth's a wan*er,&quot; and he asked Michael Cole to repeat it.Since Michael Cole had no idea what they said, Wade Barrett offered to repeat it, and he repeated &quot;Seth Rollins is a wan*er&quot; on the mic in a non-PG moment. Funnily enough, he revealed less than an hour later that he got told off for that moment.Either way, it's good that it didn't affect his standing in any way because he was also booked to be alongside Michael Cole for Crown Jewel. Corey Graves, meanwhile, was back home as Carmella gave birth to their second child.Back to Crown Jewel, the OTC, Roman Reigns, was still a heavy favorite among the local audience despite it being Bronson Reed's home country fans in Australia.