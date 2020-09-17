Wade Barrett "not going to kill" rumor about him being a RETRIBUTION member

Wade Barrett recently revealed to Sports Illustrated that he signed a new one-year contract with WWE. His role will be that of the NXT commentator alongside Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix.

Wade Barrett will be replacing Mauro Ranallo after the latter's tenure with the company ended. However, Wade Barrett's Twitter has also been exploding for various reasons.

According to the former Intercontinental Champion, a lot of fans seem to think that he could either be the mastermind behind RETRIBUTION or one of the members.

In the same interview with SI, Wade Barrett told Justin Barrasso that while his focus is on NXT, he has no intention of killing the RETRIBUTION rumor:

“My focus is on commentary and NXT,” said Barrett. “But you know what, I’m not going to kill that Retribution rumor. My Twitter hasn’t stopped blowing up since they first appeared. People seem to be happy accusing me of being under that mask, so I’ll let them carry on.”

The real members of RETRIBUTION outside Wade Barrett

According to Post Wrestling, there were five key members of RETRIBUTION, of which two did the speaking on the September 14th episode of RAW. The two who were speaking were reportedly Dominik Dijakovic and Mercedes Martinez.

As for the other three members, they have been identified as Mia Yim, Dio Maddin, and Shane Thorne. There are several other members of RETRIBUTION as well but they appear to be a rotating cast while these five have been constant features of the group.

There isn't much known about RETRIBUTION and given that Dominik Dijakovic and Dio Maddin are tall, it's hard to have not speculated at the possibility of Wade Barrett, who is billed at 6'7.

Regardless, Wade Barrett truly seems to have been done with wrestling four years ago. He told SI that he was completely burned out by the end of his WWE run and had requested an early release from his contract, which was granted.

In that time, Wade Barrett ended up with various acting roles and even had a brief stint as the commentator for NWA before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped him from signing there long-term.