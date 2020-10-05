Drew McIntyre has had a strong run as WWE Champion ever since he won the title at WrestleMania 36 after he defeated Brock Lesnar. McIntyre has had numerous strong challengers, from Seth Rollins to Bobby Lashley, and now, Randy Orton.

The Scottish Psychopath still has a lot to offer and several exciting, fresh feuds ahead of him in the months to come, but an "old friend" of his wants to return to the WWE ring to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Wade Barrett wants to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Wade Barrett, who recently returned to the company on a permanent basis to be a part of the NXT commentary team, recently revealed in an interview with Digital Spy that if he were to return to the ring, it would only be for the WWE Championship.

Here's what the five-time Intercontinental Champion had to say about returning to wrestle in WWE once again:

"In truth if I was to come back as a full-time in-ring guy, I really would be chasing the sunset of my career. I don't think there's that many more years left in me. So the question is, what would I want to achieve? The only thing I didn't achieve in WWE that I always wanted to achieve was to become the WWE Champion, and that title is now held by an old friend of mine, Drew McIntyre. So taking him on for that title is something that certainly might tempt me back for a match or two."

Wade Barrett and Drew McIntyre have history, having been a tag team when both of them were in FCW over a decade ago, and even held the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship twice. They even faced each other in singles matches in the past in WWE.

Barrett returned to WWE after a four-year absence in August 2020, as a guest commentator for NXT. He revealed last month that he had signed a one-year contract with WWE to be a part of the NXT commentary team. He hasn't wrestled much since his WWE exit four years ago, as he has been a commentator and on-screen authority figure in various promotions.