"Biggest money match" - AEW champion says WWE's Brock Lesnar is his dream opponent

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is AEW star Wardlow's dream match outside of AEW.

Wardlow, who has been a part of AEW since 2019, had a tryout with WWE in 2018 but wasn't given a contract. The 34-year-old star is currently the TNT Champion, having won the title from Scorpio Sky in July in a street fight.

Speaking on the Zaslow Show, Wardlow named a few dream matches that he would like to have and one of which is against former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

"Outside of that, as far as a dream match. I always saw Wardlow vs. Lesnar to be the biggest money match in the history of wrestling. So that'd be my dream match, I guess," said Wardlow. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wardlow also has a few AEW stars that he would like to face, which includes the likes of Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

"Kenny Omega is very, very high on that list. Now that's something that's obviously very realistic, and something I anticipate happening. Jon Moxley is also at the top of that list. I want those two more than anybody," said the TNT Champion.

Wardlow thought that he would one day feud with a WWE Hall of Famer

In a recent interview with Afternoon Drive on The Fan, Wardlow stated that he always thought that he would one day feud with Hall of Famer, Triple H.

The AEW star said that The Game feuded with several stars that he loved watching, namely Jeff Hardy, Batista, and The Rock, and felt that he could be Triple H's "big feud" someday.

Wardlow has been linked with a move to WWE, with reports earlier this year suggesting that the company was interested in taking him from AEW.

