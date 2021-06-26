Was Edge approached by AEW?

In 2020, Edge returned to the ring after nine years of being unable to compete in the squared circle. He came back during last year's WWE Royal Rumble match, but the veteran almost didn’t sign with the company. Before returning to WWE, Edge was approached by AEW, but he chose to hold talks with Vince McMahon instead.

Edge has now become a major part of WWE programming, winning the 2021 Royal Rumble, as well as challenging for the Universal Championship.

In this article, we will take a look at what happened when AEW approached Edge.

Edge received an offer from AEW

According to Edge, he was in negotiations with AEW. However, the veteran had told them that he needed to go talk to Vince McMahon before accepting an offer. Edge added that McMahon had always done the right thing for him throughout his career and that he owed the WWE Chairman a lot.

“Some discussions were had. The one thing that I told them through all of this is: when you give me your offer, I need to go talk to Vince," said Edge. "He’s done right by me my entire career. He gave me my chance, he gave me my shot. Trusted me to be able to pull off a lot of things, be a pillar for his shows.”

The Rated-R Superstar sat down with Vince McMahon and informed him of the negotiations. He did not start a bidding war, but was cleared by WWE’s doctors and went through testing to confirm that a return was possible.

Edge returned to WWE as Vince McMahon told him that his return “needs to happen here (WWE).”

Edge’s best friend, Christian, accepted an offer from AEW

While Edge returned to WWE and even shared a heartfelt moment in the 2021 Royal Rumble with Christian, he was not destined to wrestle side-by-side with his friend again. Instead, Christian left WWE after getting cleared to wrestle following many years away from the ring due to injury.

He signed with AEW and is currently a part of the company, working his way up the ladder for a future title shot.

