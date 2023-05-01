"Was it like I needed another loss?" - Former WWE Champion responds to whether he was poised to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak 

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's 21-0 undefeated streak at WrestleMania remains the longest in the company's storied history. It is hard to surpass the legend's incredible record. Kevin Nash was among the plethora of legends the Deadman faced at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The legend formerly known as Diesel recently discussed his match against the Phenom at WrestleMania 12.

Kevin Nash left the Stamford-based promotion back in 1996 to join rival company WCW. When asked on Kliq This podcast whether the company would have booked him to go over The Undertaker had he decided to stay in WWE, Nash had this to say:

"If I wouldn't have left, I don't know. It would have f**ked up the streak, that's for sure."

The Hall of Famer dropped the WWE Championship to Bret Hart in Survivor Series 1995 after a lengthy run with the belt. On the Grandest Stage, his friend Shawn Michaels captured the gold for the first time from The Hitman. Nash believes he did the company a favor and could have used the win against T'aker.

"Was it like I needed another loss?" [From 1:39:32 to 1:39:58]

Former six-time WWE World Champion on being hungover before Undertaker match

Chris Jericho recently revealed during a Q&A session on Talk is Jericho that he regrets not facing The Deadman in WWE more than the two times they had a singles match.

The current AEW star believes that one of the biggest missed opportunities for the global juggernaut promotion is that they didn't book Jericho and 'Taker in a proper feud.

Furthermore, Chris Jericho briefly touched on his backstage interaction with the legend post their first-ever match in the United Kingdom:

"We were in England and it was my birthday the night before and I was f**king so hungover. But it’s like, Undertaker, smack, smack, smack and we had this match and when I came back through the curtain, I remember he was just sitting in a chair with his straps down and he was just like, ‘Yup, that’s money,’ and I was like, 'Where have you been all my life?'" [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Michael Patterson @michaelp93 Chris Jericho vs. The Undertaker in a Casket Match at the #GreatestRoyalRumble is an unexpected dream match between two of the Greatest of All Time. Now that’s list-worthy good news! #WWE Chris Jericho vs. The Undertaker in a Casket Match at the #GreatestRoyalRumble is an unexpected dream match between two of the Greatest of All Time. Now that’s list-worthy good news! #WWE https://t.co/oxTKJFnnuQ

Despite being advertised for WWE's first Saudi show, the Greatest Royal Rumble, Chris Jericho vs. The Undertaker was canceled, and Le Champion was replaced by Rusev.

The Phenom would go on to win the bout, while Jericho wrestled his last match for the Stamford-based promotion to date at the show, competing in the 50-Man Royal Rumble. A year later, after a stint with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019, becoming the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

