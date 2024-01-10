"Wasted for so long," "More talented than Solo Sikoa" - WWE Universe erupts over SmackDown star getting bigger spotlight

Solo Sikoa has been a prominent member of the SmackDown roster since making his WWE main roster debut. However, it seems like The Enforcer may face increased competition for the screen time on the blue brand as more names are being lined up for a push. One of the stars that fans are excited to see receive a bigger spotlight is Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

The 34-year-old has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion since 2018. He was a part of the Hit Row stable on NXT alongside Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Isaiah Swerve Scott. However, the group was released soon after their main roster debut.

Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab returned to the company after Triple H took over the creative duties from Vince McMahon. However, the group is no longer together as Dolla was released from his contract. Ashante Adonis and B-Fab have failed to do anything noteworthy in their second stint and have been treading water for a long time.

Things, however, seem to be changing for the male star as he featured in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis last Friday. The SmackDown general manager assured Adnois that he had some plans for him after the latter demanded more opportunities on the blue brand.

The segment got the fans excited, as many had been hoping to see the former Hit Row member get more screen time:

WWE star Solo Sikoa could be set for a big push in 2024

Solo Sikoa has been booked very strongly since making his main roster debut. The Enforcer has lost just a handful of singles matches and holds victories over former world champions such as Kevin Owens, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio.

He has been Roman Reigns' most trusted ally and was recently announced as The Tribal Heir by The Head of the Table. He has helped The Bloodline leader in his most difficult times, including his title matches against Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes.

It was recently hinted by wrestling insider BWE that a new chapter is about to begin for Solo Sikoa, leading many to believe that he may soon turn his back on The Tribal Chief. WWE has also subtly teased the same multiple times throughout the past year and a half.

With Solo Sikoa looking set for a big 2024 and new stars receiving more spotlight, it seems like WWE has some massive plans for the future.

