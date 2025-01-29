[WATCH] 17-time WWE champion training for Royal Rumble return; hasn't been seen in 418 days

A 17-time WWE champion recently took to social media to upload a video of her training session ahead of the Royal Rumble. Charlotte Flair is a six-time RAW Women's Champion, a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a one-time Divas Champion, a two-time NXT Women's Champion, and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She has been away from in-ring action for the last 418 days.

Flair last competed inside the squared circle on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown, where she locked horns with Asuka. However, The Queen, unfortunately, suffered multiple injuries during the match, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Since then, she has been absent from WWE television. However, the former Women's World Champion recently announced her participation in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

Ahead of her much-awaited return to the ring, Charlotte Flair recently took to her Instagram stories to upload a video of her training session at the Flatbacks Wrestling School.

Former WWE star believes Charlotte Flair would win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble

During an edition of the Chairshot Sports podcast, former WWE star Layla said that Charlotte Flair was her pick to win the Women's Royal Rumble.

The veteran also mentioned that despite being out for over a year, The Queen would still be considered one of the favorites to win this year's 30-woman Rumble.

"That was my pick, Charlotte Flair. There's no way. She's been gone too long. She's the top regardless, you know, her being absent or whatever. So, I definitely think Charlotte Flair is definitely gonna win it. There's no doubt in my mind," she said.

Many people want Charlotte Flair to win this year's Women's Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Queen's run in 2025.

