Watch: 3-time WWE Champion sends in video application to join Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has proved to be a smashing success in WWE ever since the four core members aligned to dominate the roster. It now seems that a wrestling veteran has shown interest in joining their ranks as well.

Mick Foley has been one of the most revered superstars in WWE history and has built a long-lasting legacy of extreme spots to be remembered forever. Now, the former WWE Champion hopes to bring his 40 years of professional wrestling experience and expertise to freshen up the wicked faction of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest.

Foley sent in a video application detailing the set of unique skills he can bring to their group through his YouTube channel. The Hardcore Legend also promised to bring a much-needed wholesome vibe to the faction that he thinks they'll appreciate.

You can watch Mick Foley's video application down below:

We're not sure if Judgment Day would seriously consider this resume and allow Mick Foley to be a part of their group. However, we can say that the ECW veteran would be an exciting addition.

Foley has also been flattering Dominik on social media recently and has expressed interest in joining the group before. So, perhaps his comments might have helped his chances of joining the RAW faction.

Judgment Day member claims the group will be adding WWE Superstars following WrestleMania 39

Judgment Day leader Finn Balor recently claimed that the group will be looking to add more WWE stars following WrestleMania 39.

The Prince has improved his stock in the company tenfold ever since he joined the ranks of Judgment Day by kicking out the founder of the group, Edge. The former Universal Champion has since tormented the Rated-R superstar with the help of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and the faction's latest addition, Dominik Mysterio. Balor managed to turn Dominik to the dark side, pushing him to attack his legendary father, Rey Mysterio.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Balor claimed that Judgment Day is always scheming and is considering adding more members to the group. He further stated that their mission is to expand more once WrestleMania 39 passes.

"We are always planning. The Judgment Day are always planning; we're always plotting, we're always scheming. I'm always texting with Damian, we have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We're plotting, we're figuring things out. And trust me, once we get 'Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding," said Balor. [28:23-28:40]

