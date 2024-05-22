[WATCH] 35-year-old star thrown out by WWE official for major indiscretion; he was not guilty

The May 21, 2024, episode of WWE NXT saw a superstar getting thrown out of ringside in the very first match of the show. Ridge Holland had come out with Chase U to support Thea Hail for her North American Championship qualifying match. However, the 35-year-old’s streak of bad luck continued today as well.

Thea Hail had built a lot of momentum in the match, which forced Fallon Henley to constantly seek refuge outside the ring. This prompted her to pull a steel chair underneath the ring to level her advantage. Alarmed by this, Chase U tried to get the referee's attention but was distracted and speaking to Hail.

Henley placed the chair inside the ring and was about to enter and use it, but Ridge Holland snatched it from her hands. However, the referee turned around and thought that the superstar was trying to attack Hail’s opponent with it.

As a result, the WWE official threw the 35-year-old and Chase U members out of ringside. The promotion added a tweet on X and showcased the video.

“OH NO😬@RidgeWWE found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time and now ALL of #ChaseU has been ejected… #WWENXT," the official tweet said.

Despite Chase U's exit, Fallon Henley didn’t resort to any other unfair means. However, Thea Hail lost to her opponent when her team wasn’t there to support her. With this win, Henley has advanced to the six-woman ladder match at Battleground for the NXT Women's North American Championship. Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Lash Legend have also qualified for the match.

Unfortunately for Hail, she suffered a major loss and was punished by Jazmyn Nyx after her fight. This has caused a new rift between Ridge Holland and Riley Osborne, who now wants to settle things in the ring. It would be interesting to see if Holland gets to stick with Chase U or not.

