[WATCH] 39-year-old female star almost joined The Wyatt Family

An unseen video of a concept Wyatt Family stable has been shared on Twitter, consisting of a popular female star.

Bray Wyatt's untimely death at 36 has shaken the pro-wrestling world to its very core. Several current and former WWE Superstars took to Twitter to share their memories of the late veteran.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae shared a tweet as well, revealing that Bray wanted her in The Wyatt Family. Shortly after, a video was shared under Rae's tweet, dating back to the early 2010s. In the clip, Bray Wyatt can be seen with a concept stable that didn't make it to WWE TV. As can be seen in the clip, the stable consisted of all three original members, as well as Summer Rae and Viktor of The Ascension.

Summer Rae didn't join The Wyatt Family but did well for herself as a singles female act

Summer Rae worked for WWE during 2011-17 and was quite a popular name among fans. Although Rae didn't win a championship during her run with WWE, she did work with some of the best female wrestlers of her generation.

As for The Wyatt Family, the stable did quite well for itself in FCW and NXT before making its way to the main roster in mid-2013. The trio attacked Kane upon its arrival on the main roster, leading to a "Ring of Fire" match between Wyatt and The Big Red Machine at SummerSlam 2013.

Wyatt went on to become one of WWE's top superstars and feuded with the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and many others. His biggest moment in the company came in 2017 when he won the WWE title inside the Elimination Chamber. One wonders how Wyatt's stable would have fared if Summer Rae and Viktor weren't removed.

