[WATCH] 39-year-old star shares a heartwarming gesture with fans after recent WWE show

After the electrifying WWE Live Event Holiday Tour in Canada, a 39-year-old star took a heartwarming moment to connect with fans, leaving them all feeling fuzzy inside.

Monday Night RAW action headed to Toronto on December 29, and Canada's own Sami Zayn locked horns with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a Last Man Standing match.

During the bout, the 39-year-old star used kendo sticks on Balor, and things got wild when the stick flew, landing in a fan's grasp. However, a security guard entered to buzzkill by taking away the stick from the crowd.

Well, the former Bloodline member, being the ultimate crowd-pleaser, snatched it back and gifted it to the ecstatic fan, sending the arena into a frenzy. The contest saw Zayn emerge victorious after being busted open and covered with blood.

Sami Zayn showcased his babyface persona in real life as he took a moment to greet every fan who waited to see him after the show. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion told fans to keep their mobile phones ready and that he would click pictures with everyone.

Sami Zayn cut an emotional promo during the WWE Live Event Holiday Tour

The former NXT Champion was also in action against Balor during the live event in Quebec, Canada. Zayn picked up the victory by DQ due to interference from Dominik Mysterio.

After The Judgment Day assaulted the 39-year-old WWE Superstar, Kevin Owens made the save for his long-time friend, leading into a tag team match.

KO and Sami Zayn won, and following the bout, the former Intercontinental Champion cut a heartfelt promo introducing his son to the fans.

"But tonight is even more special because you may know this about me by now, but I’m a little bit of a private person, I keep things to myself. Some of you might not know this but I have a little boy. And he’s this cutie patootie right here in the red shirt. When I’m at home I’m not a WWE superstar, I’m not Sami Zayn, I’m just bah bah. And this young man has never seen me wrestle, he knows nothing about what I do. Tonight is the first time ever he sees me in this ring."

It remains to be seen what is in the banks for the former Honorary Uce member heading into the new year, 2024.

