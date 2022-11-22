Watch: 40-year-old star calls Bray Wyatt a "trash bag human" at a recent WWE event

WWE Superstar LA Knight had some harsh words for Bray Wyatt at a recent live event in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The two men have been at odds since the former Universal Champion interrupted Knight during his backstage interview two weeks back on SmackDown. The duo had a brief exchange of words which ended with Wyatt headbutting the 40-year-old.

Bray called out the former Max Dupri on the blue brand to apologize for his actions. However, Knight ended up slapping the Eater of the Worlds twice across his face, which left the latter irate.

LA Knight addressed the incident before his match against Ricochet at this week's Saturday Night Main Event. The 40-year-old called Wyatt a "trash bag human" and stated that the latter is afraid to come face-to-face with him.

"I could've sworn I just heard everyone in this building going, 'Talk to us.' So this one time I am going to give you what you're asking for. Let me talk to ya. I guess we have some Bray Wyatt fans here tonight? That’s what I was expecting, a bunch of trash. That's what I expected, because that trash bag human, he ain't here tonight. You know why that is? Because I am here, and he's scared to show up and look into these eyes again... You saw the slaps. Not slap, slaps, count them, one, two, right across his meaty face." [0:18 - 1:40]

Check out the clip below:

LA Knight was laid out backstage after attacking Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight's actions on WWE SmackDown ended up costing him big time as the former NXT star was found unconscious backstage with a bunch of stage equipment stacked on top of him.

While it is still unclear who attacked the 40-year-old, one can expect Bray Wyatt to have played a role in it. The Eater of the World was agitated after getting slapped twice and had a cold look in his eyes during the segment. The mysterious Uncle Howdy was also spotted in the background during Knight's backstage interview.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



This feud is great. I want it to keep going!



#SmackDown That shot of the Bray Wyatt Mask behind LA Knight when he's leaving is literally cinematic.This feud is great. I want it to keep going! That shot of the Bray Wyatt Mask behind LA Knight when he's leaving is literally cinematic. This feud is great. I want it to keep going! #SmackDown https://t.co/Xp1F8eEesh

It will be interesting to see how Knight responds to the attack on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The 40-year-old star has proven that he is not intimidated by Wyatt and is willing to go the distance with the former WWE Champion.

What do you think is next for LA Knight on SmackDown?

