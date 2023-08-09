[Watch] 46-year-old superstar steals fan's hat at WWE SummerSlam

A 46-year-old WWE Superstar hilariously took a fan's hat following his match at SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes battled Brock Lesnar for the third time this year at SummerSlam this past Saturday night. The Beast Incarnate dominated during the beginning of the match but simply could not put Rhodes away. The American Nightmare battled back and conquered Lesnar after hitting him with three Cross Rhodes in a row.

WWE's official Instagram account uploaded a humourous new video today of Lesnar exiting the ring after the bout. He shook Cody Rhodes' hand and hugged him before making his way up the entrance ramp.

However, he stopped to snag a Toronto Maple Leafs hat from a fan and put it on for a moment. Lesnar then tossed the hat back to the fan with a smile on his face, as seen in the video below.

Cody Rhodes on Brock Lesnar showing him respect at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes opened up about the unplanned moment that occurred following his victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Lesnar broke character following his loss to Rhodes at the premium live event and showed his opponent respect. The two posed together in the ring after the match, and Rhodes recently disclosed that he thought he was about to be attacked.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes admitted that he thought Lesnar was going to attack him after the match when he saw the legend taking his gloves off.

“As I saw him taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging. Then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn’t anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That’s not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn’t passed. You have to take it,” he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

With his rivalry against Cody Rhodes in the rearview mirror, many fans are hoping to see Lesnar begin a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Brock Lesnar after coming up short at WWE SummerSlam.

