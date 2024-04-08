WATCH: 5 wrestlers who became successful after leaving WWE

Getting released from the WWE sometimes marks the beginning of a wrestler's career, and many wrestlers have found huge success outside the WWE.

The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes left the WWE in 2016 to make a name for himself in the indies. He competed in promotions such as Impact Wrestling (now TNA), Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He also helped start All Elite Wrestling and had a strong run there before coming back to the Stamford-based company in 2022. Similarly, Drew McIntyre, who was released in 2014, embarked on a journey in the independent scene, became the TNA World Champion, and finally returned to WWE in 2017 as a much bigger star.

Some former WWE stars have also started new careers after getting released from the promotion. Mandy Rose chose not to wrestle in any other promotions after leaving the WWE, instead, she is now focusing on promoting her exclusive content. Apart from this, she also started a skincare brand.

Check out the video below:

Wrestlers who are doing great after leaving the WWE

Dolph Ziggler left and rebranded himself as Nic Nemeth

Mandy Rose earning in millions

Zack Ryder became The Indy God Matt Cardona

"Timeless" Toni Storm dominates AEW

Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) left WWE for AEW

Watch the entire video above to learn about five wrestlers who became successful after leaving WWE

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE