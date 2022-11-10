[Watch] 50-year-old WWE star’s hilarious attempt to steal money from Omos’ wallet

Omos is one of the most intimidating wrestlers in WWE today. However, that did not stop R-Truth from trying to take some money away from his fellow star's wallet.

R-Truth is one of the company's most versatile performers who has been able to connect with the audience in ways no one else on the roster can. The 50-year-old has been at the center of some of the funniest moments in WWE history and keeps coming up with new ways to entertain fans.

In a recent video posted by Twitter user @Wrestlelamia, R-Truth is shown attempting to steal money from Omos, assuming that the Nigerian Giant is asleep. However, when the former 24/7 Champion takes off The Colossal's shades, he finds that the latter has been wide awake. Truth then proceeds to keep the money back and silently exits the room.

Check out the clip below:

Omos had an amazing match against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Nigerian Giant was in action at the company's latest premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where he took on Braun Strowman in a singles match. While Omos was on the losing end of the bout, he showcased his ability to stand toe-to-toe with some of the best in the wrestling business.

Omos' performance at Crown Jewel also earned him praise from GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) owner Brett Lauderdale, who stated that he sees a lot of potential in the Nigerian Giant.

"He's [Omos] so dynamic, and what an athlete, and... The guy's a throwback. It's just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW," Lauderdale said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The powerhouse is currently a part of the RAW brand, where he is managed by MVP. He was not present on this week's edition of the red brand as he visited his family in Nigeria for the first time in 14 years.

WWE has booked the 416-pound superstar as an unstoppable force since he made his debut as AJ Styles' bodyguard in 2020. After separation from the Phenomenal One, The Colossal has had notable feuds against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

Are you impressed with Omos' current run in WWE? Sound off in the comments, and let us know!

